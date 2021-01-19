Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 82 more deaths, active cases drop by 7045

Share this: Facebook

Eighty-two deaths of Covid-19 patients in Bulgaria were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 8565, according to the January 19 daily report by the national information system.

Out of 7964 tests done in the past 24 hours, 570 – about 7.17 per cent – proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 132 are in the city of Sofia.

A total of 212 383 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria so far, 39 563 of which are active. This is a decrease of 7045 in the number of active cases in the past day.

A total of 7533 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 164 255, the national information system said.

There are 3312 patients in hospital, a decrease of 173, with 329 in intensive care, a decrease of 12.

Seventeen medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 9281.

A total of 1185 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 19 638.

