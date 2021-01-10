Bulgaria issues ‘Code Orange’ dangerous weather warning for five districts

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian authorities have issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for five districts because of heavy rain forecast for January 11.

The five districts are in the south-eastern part of Bulgaria: Bourgas, Haskovo, Kurdzhali, Smolyan and Yambol.

On January 11, all of the remaining 23 districts in Bulgaria are subject to the lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather.

In the case of the districts of Montana, Pleven and Vidin, this is because of forecast heavy snow, and in the case of Vratsa, because of forecast heavy snow and rain.

As to the remaining districts, including Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, the “Code Yellow” warning has been issued because of forecast rain.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate, political or other media groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the button below:

Become a Patron!