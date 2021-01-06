Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 67 more deaths, active cases drop to 70 722

Share this: Facebook

Sixty-seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 7902, the national information system report on January 6 said.

The report said that 1310 people in Bulgaria had been newly diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Of this sum, 923 were diagnosed through PCR tests and 387 through antigen tests.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 11 456 tests were done, of which 7290 were PCR and 4166 were antigen. This means that 11.4 per cent of the total tests done proved positive.

Of the newly-diagnosed cases, 223 are in the city of Sofia, 173 in the district of Bourgas, 143 in the district of Varna and 115 in the district of Plovdiv.

To date, 205 390 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 70 722 are active. This is 899 fewer than as at the January 5 report.

A total of 2142 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 126 766, according to the national information system.

There are 4286 patients in hospital, 119 fewer than the day before, 393 of whom are in intensive care, 18 fewer than the day before.

Forty-two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 9017, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus, and the active cases.

