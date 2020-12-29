Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 87 more deaths, active cases fall by 1225

Share this: Facebook

A total of 87 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 7251, the national information system said on December 29.

Of 2369 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 337 proved positive – about 14.1 per cent. Of this figure, 189 were established by PCR tests and 148 by rapid antigen tests.

To date, 198 053 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 78 319 are active, a decrease of 1225 compared with the figure in the December 28 report by the national information system.

There are 5511 patients in hospital, 60 fewer than the day before, while the number in intensive care has gone down by 19 to 504.

Twenty-three medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 8746.

A total of 1475 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 112 483, according to the national information system.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 72 are in the city of Sofia.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 10, Bourgas six, Varna 28, Veliko Turnovo 9, Vidin three, Vratsa three, Gabrovo one, Dobrich 20, Kyustendil eight, Lovech three, Pazardzhik 21, Pernik five, Pleven 19, Plovdiv 23, Razgrad one, Rousse 22, Silistra three, Sliven nine, Smolyan two, Sofia district nine, Stara Zagora 15, Turgovishte five, Haskovo six, Shoumen 24 and Yambol 10.

