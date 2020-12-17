Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 23.2% want vaccination, 35.7 per cent hesitant and want more information – poll

Share this: Facebook

About 23.2 per cent of Bulgarians polled by the Exacta Research Group said that they intended getting vaccinated against Covid-19, while 41.9 per cent said that they did not intend doing so.

According to the poll, the results of which were published on December 17, about 35.7 per cent were hesitant about being vaccinated and wanted more information before making a decision.

The poll found that 76.9 per cent supported by the heightened measures put in place by Bulgaria’s government on November 27 and that were due to continue to December 21 (it was announced on December 17 that the bulk of the measures will continue until January 31).

About 20.4 per cent opposed these measures. Most of those who opposed the measures were people younger than 30, less-educated and of low income.

Close to 95 per cent of those poll said that they complied with the measures. Exacta said that of those who said that they did not comply, most were men, people younger than 40, less-educated, poor, members of the Roma minority and people living in small towns and villages.

Exacta said that 69.5 per cent of those polled said that they believed official information in Bulgaria about the Covid-19 situation while 30.5 per cent said that they did not.

