Council of EU says member states may temporarily relieve Covid-19 vaccines, test kits, of VAT

The Council of the European Union adopted on December 7 amendments to the directive on the common system of value added tax (VAT) to allow EU member states to temporarily exempt Covid-19 vaccines and testing kits, as well as closely related services, from VAT.

This is part of steps to ensure affordable access to Covid-19 vaccines and testing kits, according to the statement.

Member states may also apply a reduced VAT rate to testing kits and closely related services, if they choose to do so. This possibility is already available for vaccines.

The measures decided on December 7 only concern Covid-19 vaccines authorised by the European Commission or by the member states and Covid-19 test kits that comply with the applicable EU legislation.

They will apply until December 31 2022, the statement said.

