Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Death toll rises to 4503, active cases to 93 549

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 156 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 4503, the national information system said on December 4.

Of 9082 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 3280 proved positive – the equivalent of about 36.11 per cent.

The number of active cases has risen by 919 in the past day to 93 549.

There are 6766 patients in hospital, an increase of 131 in the past day. The number in intensive care remains unchanged at 523.

Two hundred and five medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 6624.

To date, there have been 155 193 cases of new coronavirus confirmed in Bulgaria.

The national information system said that 1935 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 57 141.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 550 in the city of Sofia, followed by the districts of Varna, 359, Bourgas, 378, and Plovdiv, 321.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 116, Veliko Turnovo 201, Vidin 22, Vratsa 59, Gabrovo 69, Dobrich 40, Kurdzhali 11, Kyustendil 25, Lovech 43, Montana 36, Pazardzhik 118, Pernik 47, Pleven 96, Razgrad 27, Rousse 124, Silistra 42, Sliven 98, Smolyan 22, Sofia district 85, Stara Zagora 162, Turgovishte 20, Haskovo 76, Shoumen 65 and Yambol 68.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!