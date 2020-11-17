Bulgaria’s PM: ‘We will provide all types of vaccines offered by the EC’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Bulgarian government will provide all types of anti-Covid-19 vaccines offered by the European Commission, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said at a meeting on November 17 with members of the Cabinet, the government media office said.

Borissov instructed Health Minister Kostadin Angelov to prepare a plan for vaccination of at-risk groups of the population, when Bulgaria has the approved vaccines.

Angelov gave an assurance that the necessary organisation had been set up for people who wish to be vaccinated, the statement said.

The meeting, also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, Labour and Social Policy Minister Denitsa Sacheva and Finance Minister Kiril Ananiev, discussed the reorganisation of medical establishments, the provision of medicines for hospitals and pharmacies and the implementation of measures in support of front-line personnel and in aid of the most vulnerable Bulgarian citizens.

Sacheva said that food packages are currently being distributed to 470 000 Bulgarians and their families, containing essential products, and a hot lunch and other assistance for the elderly, people with disabilities, those in quarantine and other people in need.

Angelov said that Bulgaria did not have a shortage at national level of medicines designated to treat the illness, and arrangements had been made to import more.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!