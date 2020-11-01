Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 195 deaths, 13 274 new active cases in past week

Share this: Facebook

A total of 195 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 1279, according to the figures in the November 1 daily report by the national information system.

This is the highest death toll linked to the virus in a single week in Bulgaria so far.

The number of active cases has risen from 18 246 in the October 25 daily report to 31 520 in the November 1 report, an increase of 13 274.

The total number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered, is 52 844, according to the November 1 report.

The number of people in hospital has risen by 636 in the past week to 2612. The number in intensive care has risen by 28 to a total of 166.

A total of 1813 people in Bulgaria have recovered from the virus in the past week, bringing the total to date to 20 045.

The November 1 report said that 7259 PCR tests had been done in Bulgaria in the past day. Of these, 1803 proved positive.

A total of 740 of the newly-confirmed cases in the past day were in the city of Sofia.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 38, Bourgas 84, Varna 114, Veliko Turnovo 22, Vidin five, Vratsa 34, Gabrovo 48, Dobrich 17, Kyustendil 54, Lovech nine, Montana 63, Pazardzhik 35, Pernik 29, Pleven 30, Plovdiv 136, Razgrad 37, Smolyan 17, Sofia distrrict 53, Stara Zagora 53, Turgovishte 24, Haskovo 13, Shoumen six and Yambol 26.

Seventy-one medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, to a total to date of 2339.

The death toll rose by 25 in the past 24 hours. Of the 25 new deaths, nine of the patients did not have concomitant diseases.

(Photo: focusonmore.com)

