Covid-19: Bulgarian Medical Association calls for closure of nightclubs and discos

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Bulgarian Medical Association, in a statement on October 24 expressing great concern about the rapid growth of Covid-19 in Bulgaria, called for the closure of nightclubs and discos and a ban on spectators at sports events where physical distancing is not possible.

“The situation in Bulgaria is no longer calm,” the BMA said.

“Every day we hear about another hospital or town left without medics,” the association said, adding that doctors and health professionals were on the brink of not being able to survive mentally and physically.

The BMA said that the number of infected medics was continuing to grow, with 1832 confirmed cases to date and 21 deaths.

“Against this background, while still paying homage to football, discos and nightclubs, an order was issued terminating planned admissions and planned operations in medical institutions in areas with a morbidity of more than 120 people per 100 000 population.”

It criticised the decision as hasty “because the disruption of normal medical activity should be the last restriction imposed”.

The association said that anti-epidemic measures should be consistent and balanced.

“The BMA does not want the economy to stop and the state to be closed. On the contrary, the normal rhythm of life must be maintained as much as possible. Where anti-epidemic measures can be observed, it is essential that the work process continues,” the statement said.

“Catering establishments, restaurants, cafes, complying with the required distance and with the implementation of regular inspections, do not need to be closed. In these eight months, the business has become accustomed to the ‘new reality’,” it said.

However, in discos and nightclubs and at sports stadiums, compliance was impossible, the BMA said.

“Therefore, we, the Bulgarian doctors, call as soon as possible for closing and stopping visits to nightclubs and discos; and all collective and individual sports events, during which the necessary distance and observance of anti-epidemic measures cannot be achieved, should be held without spectators.

“The time for compromises is over,” the BMA said.

(Photo: Laurel Emo/freeimages.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate or political groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the “Become a patron” button below:

Become a Patron!