Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 39 deaths, 2602 new cases registered

The deaths of 39 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 33 160, according to the January 31 report by the unified information portal.

Of 15 061 tests done in the past day, 2602 – about 17.27 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 941 814 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 239 320 are active, an increase of 365 in the past day in the number of active cases.

In the past day, 2198 people have been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 669 334.

The unified information portal said that as of January 31, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 1749.18 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 1727.7 on January 30.

There are 5730 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 210 newly admitted. There are 506 in intensive care, seven fewer than the figure in the January 30 report.

Forty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 20 488.

To date, 4 157 520 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1901 in the past day.

A total of 1 993 529 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 681 in the past day, while 606 917 have received a booster dose, including 1125 in the past day.

