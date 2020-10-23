Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Sofia municipality says it is stepping up checks of nightclubs and discos

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Combined police and municipal inspectorate teams are starting intensified inspections of nightclubs and discos in Bulgaria’s capital city to check if they are complying with the requirement for reduced capacity ordered by Health Minister Kostadin Angelov as a measure against the spread of Covid-19, Sofia municipality said on October 23.

Angelov’s order says that as of October 23, there may be no more than one person per two square metres in a nightclub or disco.

The strengthening of control and inspections for compliance with anti-epidemic measures was discussed at a meeting of the Sofia operational headquarters to limit the spread of Covid-19, convened by Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandukova.

The meeting was also attended by Dr Dancho Penchev, head of the Sofia regional health inspectorate.

The headquarters adopted an algorithm proposed by the Sofia regional health inspectorate providing for rapid reaction by heads of nurseries, kindergartens and schools in the event of a child, pupil or staff member testing positive for Covid-19, the statement said.

The Sofia regional health inspectorate will also prepare an algorithm for action in social services facilities.

The operational headquarters also agreed to resume aid for the purchase of basic necessities, food and medicine, for elderly and ill people and those living alone in order to reduce the need to go out. The products will be purchased upon prior request.

Applications will be accepted from October 26 at the operational centre of the emergency aid directorate of Sofia municipality at telephone 02/9041397.

The municipality said that check-ups regarding the wearing of personal protective equipment at businesses, shops and in public transport were continuing.

It said that in the past day, inspectorate teams had checked more than 900 retail outlets and issued three fines. Five fines had been issued during check-ups of road and metro public transport. Police teams also issued 40 warnings to minors who had not been wearing masks.

Photo: Sofia municipality

Separately, Bourgas municipality said on October 23 that it had carried out emergency disinfection at close to 70 sites, including schools, kindergartens, medical buildings, public administration buildings, offices of companies and properties of individuals.

Because of the increased number of newly-confirmed cases of Covid-19, by order of Mayor Dimitar Nikolov, disinfection had been undertaken in public places such as bus stops, alleys and parks.

Photo: Bourgas municipality

Disinfection of sites is done on request. After the procedure is completed, a report is issued to the owner or manager of the site.

Disinfection is done using ADV – alkyldimethyl benzyl ammonium chloride, which has bactericidal, fungicidal and complete virocidal action. It is licensed for use in places where there are crowds of people, Bourgas municipality said.

(Main photo: Leo Cavallini/freeimages.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate or political groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the “Become a patron” button below:

Become a Patron!