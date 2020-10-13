The next stage for Slavi Trifonov – Bulgaria’s Parliament

Share this: Facebook

For a few years in the 1990s, there was a satirical show on Bulgarian television called Ku-Ku. It played a large part in launching the career of a long-haired young performer from Pleven called Stanislav Trifonov, better known as Slavi.

Trifonov’s career as a musician and television presenter has long run in parallel with his periodic attempted forays into politics and his acerbic commentaries on Bulgaria’s political establishment. Those forays are now at new level, as the reliable Alpha Research opinion survey agency sees him as having 14.9 per cent support among those who intend voting in the next elections, which would make Trifonov’s party the third-largest in the National Assembly.

