Covid-19: Greece extends all entry restrictions to October 25

Greek authorities have extended the duration of all current restrictions on travellers entering the country until midnight on October 25, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said on October 13.

The ministry said that the restrictions were being extended without any changes, meaning that people travelling from Bulgaria must fill in a Passenger Localisation Form (PLF Form) and must have a pre-generated QR code on entering the country, as well as a negative PCR test done more than 72 hours before entering Greece.

These requirements apply to those arriving by road, air or sea, while not applying to lorry drivers.

Separately, the Foreign Ministry said that travellers from Bulgaria would no longer be required to self-isolate upon arrival in Estonia, which has announced new quarantine rules on October 12 and had Bulgaria on the list of countries with low coronavirus infection rates.

Lithuania also had Bulgaria on a similar list and, under local guidelines, travellers from Bulgaria would no longer be required to provide proof of a negative PCR test, but they will still be required to self-quarantine for 14 days, the Foreign Ministry said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

