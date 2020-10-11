Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 50 deaths in past week, active cases rise by 1917

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The death toll in Bulgaria among those who have tested positive for Covid-19 has risen by 50 in the past week, comparing the national information system’s daily report for October 11 with that for October 4.

This brings Bulgaria’s death toll linked to the disease to a total of 891 to date.

Confirmed cases in Bulgaria to date – counting in those who have died, those have recovered, and the active cases – have risen in the past week by 2801 to a total of 24 319.

The active cases, comparing the October 11 daily report with that for October 4, have risen by 1917 to a total of 7610.

As at the October 11 report, 834 people have recovered from the virus since October 4, bringing the total to 15 818.

There are 1189 patients in hospital in Bulgaria with Covid-19. This figure is 277 higher than a week ago. There are 59 in intensive care, four more than a week ago.

The number of medical personnel who tested positive is, as of the October 11 report, a total of 1357 – again, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered and the active cases. This figure is 170 higher than as at the October 4 report.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate or political groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the button below:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments