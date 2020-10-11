Tourism Minister: Bulgaria to rely on domestic market to save ski season

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria is counting on Bulgarians to help the upcoming winter holiday season, as they “saved” the summer, Tourism Minister Mariana Nikolova said in a television interview on October 11.

More than 900 000 Bulgarians had visited the country’s Black Sea coast this past summer, she said.

Nikolova said that in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, tourists were looking for smaller accommodation where distancing can be kept to.

Most of the foreign visitors to Bulgaria in the coming winter months will be from nearby Balkan countries, who will travel by land, she said.

She said that checks on the observance of anti-epidemic measures in food and entertainment places were “uncompromising”.

According to Nikolova, regional health inspectorates were constantly checking the resorts so as to ensure the safety of all guests.

The 60:40 payroll assistance measure was being extended to the end of the year and it was possible that it would be extended into 2021, she said.

