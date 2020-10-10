Bulgaria’s European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel tests positive for Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s member of the European Commission, Mariya Gabriel, has tested positive for Covid-19, she said in a message on Twitter on October 10.

“After a first negative #COVID19 test on Monday, my second one is positive. I have been in self-isolation since Monday and continue staying at home, following the established regulations. Keep yourself healthy and stay safe!” Gabriel said.

Earlier, on October 5, Gabriel – holder of the Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth portfolio in the Ursula von der Leyen Commission – said that she had been informed that a member of her team had tested positive for Covid-19.

At that stage, Gabriel said that she and her whole team were self-isolating in line with public health protocols and working from home.

On October 5, Commission President Von der Leyen went into quarantine after a member of her team tested positive.

European Council President Charles Michel emerged from quarantine on September 25, after self-isolating as a precaution after it emerged that a Commission employee with whom he had been in contact had tested positive.

Among Bulgarian politicians, those who have tested positive, and since recovered, include Sports Minister Krassen Kralev and the leader of the parliamentary group of Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s party, Dr Daniela Daritkova, as well as a small number of other MPs.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

