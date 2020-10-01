Unemployment in Bulgaria rose to 6.2% in August 2020 – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria in August 2020 was 6.2 per cent, representing about 199 000 people, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on October 1, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

In August 2019, unemployment in Bulgaria was 3.9 per cent, representing an estimated 133 000 people, according to Eurostat figures.

Against the background of the Covid-19 pandemic, unemployment in Bulgaria in June 2020 rose to six per cent and in July to 6.1 per cent.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria has risen drastically.

Eurostat said that youth unemployment in Bulgaria in August 2020 was 17.8 per cent, representing an estimated 25 000 under-25s.

In August 2019, youth unemployment in Bulgaria was 8.2 per cent (about 12 000 under-25s).

By July 2020, it had reached 16.8 per cent, before adding a percentage point – representing about 2000 under-25s – in August.

In August 2020, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate had continued to rise for five consecutive months, reaching 8.1 per cent, Eurostat said. The same trend has applied to the EU unemployment rate that reached 7.4 per cent in August 2020.

Eurostat estimated that 15.603 million men and women in the EU, of whom 13.188 million in the euro zone, were unemployed in August 2020. Compared with July 2020, the number of unemployed people increased by 238 000 in the EU and by 251 000 in the euro zone.

In August 2020, 3.032 million young people (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.460 million were in the euro zone.

In August 2020, the youth unemployment rate was 17.6 per cent in the EU and 18.1 per cent in the euro zone, up from 17.4 per cent and 17.8 per cent respectively in the previous month.

Compared with July 2020, youth unemployment increased by 64 000 in the EU and by 69 000 in the euro zone, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Michael Maechtlinger/freeimages.com)

The Sofia Globe's coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

