Poll: 56% of Bulgarians believe official information about Covid-19

The percentage of Bulgarians who say that they believe the official information about the Covid-19 situation in the country has risen from 46 per cent to 56 per cent in the past two months, according to a poll by the Exacta Research Group, the results of which were released on October 1.

The percentage of those who do not believe the official information has, in turn, decreased by 10 per cent to 44 per cent, the agency said, adding that this remained a significant proportion.

The survey was done among 1005 adult Bulgarians in various parts of Bulgaria between September 10 and 16.

Those most likely to believe official information about the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria included women, people older than 40, those with higher education and residents of capital city Sofia.

Those less likely to believe the information include men, people aged between 18 and 40, people with low levels of education and members of Bulgaria’s Roma minority, the poll found.

Eighty-six of respondents told the pollsters that they comply with health authorities’ guidelines about physical distancing, wearing protective masks and disinfecting.

Fourteen per cent said that they did not comply with the measures. The largest proportion among this group were men and people younger than 30.

Compared with the results of Exacta’s June 2020 survey, the proportion of those who complied with the measures went down by three per cent.

The number of those Bulgarians who believe that “the worst is yet to come” has risen since June from 13 per cent to 27 per cent, while those who believe “the worst is already behind us” has dropped from 53 per cent to 35 per cent.

Those most pessimistic about the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria were people older than 50, respondents with a lower standard of living and those living in villages, while those most optimistic were people aged between 18 and 29, those in the 40 to 49 age group, men, and people with a standard of living above average for Bulgaria, Exacta Research Group said.

