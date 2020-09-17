Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 3 new deaths, 4410 active cases

Share this: Facebook

Three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 739 to date, according to data posted on September 17 by the national information system.

A total of 4835 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day, of which 174 proved positive.

To date, 476 967 PCR tests have been done in Bulgaria. The total number of confirmed cases, including those who have died, those who have recovered, and those whose cases are active, is 18 390.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest numbers are in the city of Sofia, 39, the district of Blagoevgrad, 28, and the district of Plovdiv, 19.

The other newly-confirmed cases, by district, are Bourgas 14, Varna five, Vidin one, Vratsa one, Gabrovo seven, Dobrich three, Kurdzhali three, Montana two, Pazardzhik seven, Pernik two, Pleven four, Razgrad two, Rousse two, Silistra three, Sliven three, Smolyan three, Stara Zagora 12, Turgovishte two, Shoumen two and Yambol 10.

There are 4410 active cases.

A total of 744 patients are in hospital, 43 in intensive care.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has risen by 184 in the past 24 hours to a total of 13 241.

Nine medical personnel tested positive for the virus in the past day, bringing the total to date to 1027.

