Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 5180 active cases, 848 in hospital, 3 more deaths

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has increased by 35 in the past 24 hours to a total of 5180, according to data posted on August 9 by the national information system.

A total of 3612 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, of which 134 proved positive.

To date, a total of 13 343 people in Bulgaria have tested positive for new coronavirus.

The number of patients in hospital has decreased by nine to a total of 848. Fifty-five are in intensive care.

The death toll has risen by three to a total of 445.

A further 96 people have recovered, bringing to the total to date to 7718.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest number is in the district of Dobrich, 32, followed by Plovdiv, 21, and the city of Sofia, 17.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 15, Bourgas one, Varna 12, Veliko Turnovo four, Vidin two, Vratsa one, Gabrovo four, Kurdzhali one, Kyustendil one, Pazardzhik four, Pernik one, Pleven four, Razgrad one, Rousse three, Silistra three, Sliven three, Smolyan one, Haskovo one and Shoumen two.

In a separate announcement, Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry said that nine samples taken at the Busmantsi detention centre for foreigners in Sofia had tested positive.

The samples were taken as part of the procedure for monitoring the health of newly accommodated foreigners in special homes. PCR tests of all foreigners accommodated in the last 15 days are forthcoming, the ministry said.



It said that the Migration Directorate was taking all planned measures to isolate, disinfect and limit the spread of the virus.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

