Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 9 more deaths, 5319 active cases, 872 in hospital

There are 303 newly-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria after 5701 PCR tests were done in the past 24 hours, according to data posted by the national information system on August 6.

The largest numbers of newly-confirmed cases were in the districts of Blagoevgrad, 97, Varna, 54, and Plovdiv, 45.

The other new cases, by district, are Bourgas three, Veliko Turnovo three, Vratsa one, Gabrovo two, Dobrich eight, Kurdzhali one, Lovech one, Montana two, Pazardzhik nine, Pleven six, Rousse three, Silistra three, Sliven four, Smolyan 13, Sofia district three, Sofia city 28, Stara Zagora three, Turgovishte three, Haskovo four, Shoumen six and Yambol one.

This brings the number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria to date to 12 717.

The number of active cases has risen by 284 to a total of 5319.

A total of 7154 people have recovered, an increase of 190 in the past 24 hours.

There are 872 patients in hospital, an increase of 25 in the past day. Forty-four are in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has increased by six in the past 24 hours to a total of 717.



Nine people who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing Bulgaria’s death toll to 424.



