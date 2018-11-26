Bulgaria to take stake in proposed Alexandroupolis LNG terminal – Energy Minister

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s efforts to diversify its sources of natural gas deliveries includes plans to take a minority stake in the proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal near Alexandroupolis, in northern Greece, Bulgarian Energy Minister Temenouzhka Petkova said on November 26.

Speaking at a round-table discussion on gas market integration and Bulgaria’s priorities for improving energy security in the region, Petkova said that LNG offered the opportunity of further diversification of sources, on top of the one billion cubic metres of gas from Azerbaijan, for which Bulgaria already signed a contract several years ago.

“When we talk about the Greece-Bulgaria [gas] inter-connector, we must note the importance of another opportunity for diversification of gas deliveries and that is our participation in the Alexandroupolis terminal,” Petkova said.

“It is a project of extreme importance to the entire region. It is in full synergy with the Greece-Bulgaria inter-connector and that is why the Bulgarian Government discussed the prospect and took the decision to participate in this project as a shareholder, so that we have the opportunity for gas deliveries from various LNG sources, including the US, Qatar and Algeria,” she said.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Temenouzhka Petkova screengrab from Bulgarian National Television.)

