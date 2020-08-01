19-year-old is Bulgaria’s youngest victim of Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A 19-year-old school-leaver from the Bulgarian city of Veliko Turnovo who had tested positive for Covid-19 died on July 31, the country’s youngest victim of the virus, media reports on August 1 said.

The man had had no concomitant diseases.

He had been admitted to hospital in Veliko Turnovo in early July after being diagnosed, reportedly after being in contact with another person who had attended a school-leaving prom in the city.

He had been intubated and plasma treatment was administered among attempts to save his life.

The cause of his death was double pneumonia accompanied by acute respiratory failure.

Interviewed by local media, Dr Stefan Filev of the hospital in Veliko Turnovo said that it was not known for certain how the young man had become infected.

“You tell me – how do we convince young people that maintaining distance, restricting contacts, wearing a mask are not restrictions on freedom, but salvation from the virus?” Filev was quoted as saying.

Bulgaria’s death toll among people who had tested positive for Covid-19, according to the national health system’s August 1 update, is 383. Four of these were in Veliko Turnovo.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

For as little as three euro a month, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments