Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 3618 active cases, 529 in hospital, death toll 276

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has decreased in the past 24 hours from 3665 to 3618, according to data posted on July 14 by the national information system.

The number of patients in hospital has decreased from 535 to 529, while the number in intensive care has decreased from 33 to 29.

However, in the past day the death toll has risen by eight to a total of 276.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has risen by 198 to a total of 3517.

A total of 3341 PCR tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, of which 159 proved positive.

The total number of those who have tested positive in Bulgaria for new coronavirus, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered from the virus, is 7411.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest number is in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, 73, followed by Plovdiv district, 19, and the district of Dobrich, 12.

