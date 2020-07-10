Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Yet another new record as cases jump by 330

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria registered yet another new record in the increase in new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, by 330, according to data posted by the national information system on July 10.

The previous record had been but 24 hours earlier. The July 10 increase is 90 higher than the figure recorded in the national information system’s previous report.

The number of people in hospital in Bulgaria after testing positive for new coronavirus has risen by 27 to a total of 525. Twenty-seven are in intensive care.

The number of deaths has risen by three to a total of 262.

To date, 167 790 PCR tests have been carried out in Bulgaria, 3686 in the past day. This is lower than the 4286 reported as having been carried out as of July 9.

To date, 6672 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered from the illness.

There are currently a total of 3181 active cases, rising from 2917 twenty-four hours earlier.

A total of 3229 patients have recovered, an increase of 63 in the past day.

To date, 249 327 people in Bulgaria have been placed in quarantine. Currently, 23 374 people are in quarantine.

