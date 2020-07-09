Will Bulgaria have to choose between a summer and winter holiday season?

As of July 10, a number of restrictive measures against the spread of coronavirus in Bulgaria return – closing of indoor night bars, discos and nightclubs, a restriction on group celebrations to no more than 30 people, and shutting spectators out of sports stadiums.

The decision came on the day that it was announced that the number of new coronavirus cases in Bulgaria had risen by 240 in the past 24 hours.

On July 8, Health Minister Kiril Ananiev said that should the number of cases increase by 200 in a day, some of the rescinded restrictive measures would return. He did not say for how many days that figure would have to continue to trigger the step. Now we know; just one.

There was one notable omission among the measures brought back – intercity travel restrictions.

(Montage of photos by Clive Leviev-Sawyer, and Lance Nelson of banskoblog.com)

