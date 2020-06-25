Bulgaria’s Eurovision 2021 contestant Victoria releases new video

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s 2021 Eurovision song contestant Victoria has released a new video, entitled “alright”, created during the Eurovision music camps in Sofia.

The video was produced by the team of Four Elementz, who also created the music video for Victoria’s “Tears Getting Sober”, which was the entrant for the 2020 Eurovision before the event was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The video was shot in the Arena Bourgas hall in Bourgas and at Perla beach in Primorsko on Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast.

Victoria’s team is already working on Bulgaria’s campaign for Eurovision 2021. The first step will be to hold an international music camp to create Eurovision songs on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast during the summer months.

Eurovision 2021 will be held in Rotterdam, the city that would have hosted the 2020 event, and will consist of two semi-finals on May 18 and 20, and the final on May 22.

(Photo: Lora Musheva)

