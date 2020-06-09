Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 83 new confirmed cases, four more deaths

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria rose by a third consecutive day on June 9, by 40 to a total of 1059, according to the national information system.

Of the 1406 samples tested in the past 24 hours, 83 produced a positive result, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria to 2810.

In all, 91 735 PCR tests have been carried out in Bulgaria to date.

The death toll has risen by four to 164. Those who died in the past 24 hours were a 60-year-old man, a 76-year-old man, a 61-year-old man and a 73-year-old man. All except the 76-year-old had other illnesses.

Of the newly-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, 52 were in the district of Smolyan, 14 in the city of Sofia, four in the Sofia district, three each in Pazardzhik and Razgrad, two in Blagoevgrad district, and one each in the districts of Lovech, Pleven, Sliven, Stara Zagora and Shoumen.

On June 8, the mayor of Dospat, in the Smolyan district, ordered a number of restrictive measures in the municipality after an outbreak of Covid-19 at a toy factory in the town.

A total of 1587 people have recovered, 39 of them in the past 24 hours.

There are 152 patients in hospital, 15 of them in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has increased by three, all in Sofia, to 297.

