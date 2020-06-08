Bulgarian Navy begins annual Black Sea exercise

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian Navy began on June 8 its annual four-day exercise, Black Sea 2020, the Ministry of Defence said.

Held in Bulgarian territorial waters, the exercise involves more than 20 warships and support vessels, Bulgarian Air Force fighter jets and Navy helicopters, the statement said.

“The aim is to improve the capabilities of the command and headquarters of the flotilla, as well as its subordinate formations, to plan and conduct tactical actions in the framework of their participation in a naval security operation,” the Defence Ministry said.



The commander of the operational unit is the commander of the flotilla of warships and auxiliary ships, Admiral Velko Velkov, and the director of the exercise is the deputy commander of the flotilla, Captain First Rank Vanyo Musinski.

(Photo: Defence Ministry)



