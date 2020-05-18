FDI in Bulgaria was 254.4M euro in Q1 2020

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first three months of the year stood at 254.4 million euro, the equivalent of 0.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on May 18.

In the same period of 2019, FDI was 148.6 million euro, but the BNB originally reported an outflow of 254.4 million euro, which was revised later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed an outflow of 46.5 million euro (compared to an outflow of 443.6 million euro in January-March 2019) and re-invested earnings was 179.8 million euro, compared to 156.9 million euro in the same period of last year.

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled an outflow of 0.3 million euro in January-March, compared to an inflow of 2.2 million euro during the same period of last year.

The central bank data showed 121.2 million euro in investment inflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to 435.3 million euro in the first three months of 2019. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in the first quarter of 2020 came from the Netherlands (190 million euro), Israel (40 million euro) and the United Kingdom (16.6 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Austria (-25.6 million euro) and Portugal (-17.4 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 5.2 million euro in January-March, compared to 54.1 million euro in the same period of last year, BNB said.

