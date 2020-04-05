Operational HQ: To date, 20 people in Bulgaria with Covid-19 have died

Share this: Facebook

The death toll among people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 has risen to 20, the operational headquarters said on the evening of April 5.

The total rose by three in the course of April 5. Counting those who died in March and earlier in April, it had been 17 as of the morning update on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria is 531, after nine test positive tests were reported on April 5.

The three people who died were a 49-year-man, a 75-year-old woman who also had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and arterial hypertension, and a 60-year-old woman who had liver failure, arterial hypertension and ischaemic heart disease. All three deaths were at Pirogov emergency hospital in Sofia.

The operational headquarters said that 210 people were in hospital. A total of 22 were in intensive care.

Up to now, 37 people have been discharged from medical establishments after recovering.

A statement on the website of Bulgaria’s Ministry of Health said a total of 15 899 tests for Covid-19 had been carried out in the country since January.

The first Covid-19 test was at the National Reference Laboratory in Sofia on January 28. The first test for new coronavirus carried out at the Military Medical Academy in the Bulgarian capital city was on February 2, the ministry said.

