Opera, orchestras and museums online, from Bulgaria and abroad – the details

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Culture has compiled a list of cultural events, including opera, theatre and classical music performances, as well as virtual museum tours, that may be viewed online.
The events and websites include, in this list of items translated into English by The Sofia Globe from the Bulgarian original:
Performances by Drama and Opera Varna: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-kTX4mGfyVE6F9Eul6d0HQ
The Metropolitan Opera (New York) programme for April 16 to 12: https://www.metopera.org/user-information/nightly-met-opera-streams/week-4/
The State Musical and Ballet Centre Sofia: https://musictheatre.bg/
The Pleven Philharmonic: www.facebook.com/PlevenPhil
The Berlin Philharmonic: digitalconcerthall.com
The London Symphony Orchestra: lso.co.uk
The Royal Opera London youtube.com or facebook.com
The Bavarian State Opera: staatsoper.de/en/tv
The Vienna State Opera: wiener-staatsoper.at
Budapest Festival Orchestra: bfz.hu
Virtual tours and other museum resources online:
Bulgaria’s National History Museum (in Bulgarian; the English version has visuals but in several places is missing text): https://historymuseum.org/bg/exhibitions/virtual/%20/
The National Art Gallery – The Palace:
The Regional Historical Museum Sofia: http://www.sofiahistorymuseum.bg/bg/galeria
The Vassil Levski National Museum in Karlovo: http://vlevskimuseum-bg.org/bg/%d0%b2%d0%b8%d1%80%d1%82%d1%83%d0%b0%d0%bb%d0%b5%d0%bd-%d1%82%d1%83%d1%80/
The Hristo Botev National Museum: http://muzeibotev.com/main_bg/4047_galeriia.html
From the Boris Christoff Museum, Christoff performing the role of King Philip II in Don Carlos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6y0IROfgJbo
The National Museum of Natural History: http://www.nmnhs.com/exhibitions-en.html
The National Museum Earth and Man: http://www.earthandman.org/?page_id=2618&lang=bg
The Regional Museum of Gabrovo: http://h-museum-gabrovo.bg/
The Regional Ethnographic Museum in Etur: http://etar.bg/
and http://www.etar.org/etar-logo-tour/etar%20logo%20tour.html
Virtual tours of the Regional Historical Museum Bourgas may be found here, here, here, and here.
The Pliocene Park in the village of Dorkovo: https://roundme.com/tour/22516/view/54894/
The National Archaeological Museum in Sofia: http://naim.bg/bg/content/category/300/54/
The Palace in Balchik: https://www.dvoreca.com/bg/video-tourbg.html
The Louvre: https://www.louvre.fr/en/visites-en-ligne
The Coliseum: https://www.il-colosseo.it/en/visita-virtuale.php
The Smithsonian: https://naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour
The British Museum: https://research.britishmuseum.org/research/collection_online/search.aspx
The National Museum of China: http://en.chnmuseum.cn/exhibition/#rep_exhibitions
