Opera, orchestras and museums online, from Bulgaria and abroad – the details

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Culture has compiled a list of cultural events, including opera, theatre and classical music performances, as well as virtual museum tours, that may be viewed online.

The events and websites include, in this list of items translated into English by The Sofia Globe from the Bulgarian original:

Performances by Drama and Opera Varna: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-kTX4mGfyVE6F9Eul6d0HQ

The Metropolitan Opera (New York) programme for April 16 to 12: https://www.metopera.org/user-information/nightly-met-opera-streams/week-4/

The Sofia Philharmonic

The State Musical and Ballet Centre Sofia: https://musictheatre.bg/

The Pleven Philharmonic: www.facebook.com/PlevenPhil

The Berlin Philharmonic: digitalconcerthall.com

The London Symphony Orchestra: lso.co.uk

The Royal Opera London youtube.com or facebook.com

The Bavarian State Opera: staatsoper.de/en/tv

The Vienna State Opera: wiener-staatsoper.at

Budapest Festival Orchestra: bfz.hu

Virtual tours and other museum resources online:

Bulgaria’s National History Museum (in Bulgarian; the English version has visuals but in several places is missing text): https://historymuseum.org/bg/exhibitions/virtual/%20/

The National Art Gallery – The Palace:

The Regional Historical Museum Sofia: http://www.sofiahistorymuseum.bg/bg/galeria

The Vassil Levski National Museum in Karlovo: http://vlevskimuseum-bg.org/bg/%d0%b2%d0%b8%d1%80%d1%82%d1%83%d0%b0%d0%bb%d0%b5%d0%bd-%d1%82%d1%83%d1%80/

The Hristo Botev National Museum: http://muzeibotev.com/main_bg/4047_galeriia.html

From the Boris Christoff Museum, Christoff performing the role of King Philip II in Don Carlos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6y0IROfgJbo

The National Museum of Natural History: http://www.nmnhs.com/exhibitions-en.html

The National Museum Earth and Man: http://www.earthandman.org/?page_id=2618&lang=bg

The Regional Museum of Gabrovo: http://h-museum-gabrovo.bg/

The Regional Ethnographic Museum in Etur: http://etar.bg/

and http://www.etar.org/etar-logo-tour/etar%20logo%20tour.html

Virtual tours of the Regional Historical Museum Bourgas may be found here, here, here, and here.

The Pliocene Park in the village of Dorkovo: https://roundme.com/tour/22516/view/54894/

The National Archaeological Museum in Sofia: http://naim.bg/bg/content/category/300/54/

The Palace in Balchik: https://www.dvoreca.com/bg/video-tourbg.html

The Louvre: https://www.louvre.fr/en/visites-en-ligne

The Coliseum: https://www.il-colosseo.it/en/visita-virtuale.php

The Hermitage, St Petersburg

The Smithsonian: https://naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour

The British Museum: https://research.britishmuseum.org/research/collection_online/search.aspx

The National Museum of China: http://en.chnmuseum.cn/exhibition/#rep_exhibitions

