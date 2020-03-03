Unemployment in Bulgaria in January 2020 was 4.1% – Eurostat

Unemployment in Bulgaria in January 2020 was 4.1 per cent, down from 4.8 per cent in January 2019, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on March 3, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.
The January 2019 figure represented an estimated 159 000 people in Bulgaria, while the January 2020 figure represented an estimated 141 000, Eurostat said.
Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in January 2020 was 9.7 per cent, down from 10.2 per cent in January 2019.
However, while the youth unemployment percentage dropped, the January 2019 figure represented an estimated 14 000 under-25s in Bulgaria, while the January 2020 figure represented an estimated 15 000.
Eurostat said that the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.4 per cent in January 2020 while unemployment across the (now) 27 member states of the EU was 6.6 per cent.
The EU27 unemployment rate was the lowest since the start of the EU monthly unemployment series in January 2000, while the euro zone unemployment rate was the lowest since May 2008, Eurostat said.
(Photo: St Mattox/freeimages.com)