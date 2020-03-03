Innovative Medicines Initiative in fast-track call for research against Covid-19

The arrival of new coronavirus in Bulgaria is inevitable, Chief State Health Inspector Associate Professor Angel Kunchev said on February 27, as the head of the crisis staff against the disease said that as of now, there were no confirmed cases in the country.

"The time for border protection is over. Imports of the new Covid-19 coronavirus are inevitable. This has been clear for a long time to anyone working in the field," Kunchev said.

"From now on, the focus should be on receiving and treating patients in order to minimize harm and loss," he said.

The arrival of new coronavirus in Bulgaria was inevitable because there were already cases in almost all Balkan countries, Kunchev said.

Speaking at a regular briefing on February 27, crisis staff chief Professor Ventsislav Mutafchiyski said that 14 people, including four foreigners - Italian, Japanese, Portuguese and Egyptian - had been admitted to the Military Medical Academy after arriving from Italy and having shown symptoms.

Thirty-four flights arrive in Bulgaria from Italy each week, most landing at Sofia Airport's Terminal 1.

Processing of passengers had been re-organised because of the workload. Arrivals from Italy at Terminal 1 would go through a separate corridor to shorten airport arrival time for passengers.

The World Health Organization European Region said in an update on the morning of February 27 that there were 481 confirmed cases of Covid-19 new coronavirus in Europe, with 14 confirmed deaths.

Seven European countries reported their first cases in the past 24 hours: Estonia, Greece, Denmark, Norway, Georgia, North Macedonia, and Romania, WHO European Region said.

Countries with confirmed cases were Italy 400, Germany 21, France 17, Spain 12, UK nine, Croatia three, Austria two, Finland two, Israel two, Russia two, Sweden two, Belgium one, Denmark one, Estonia one, Georgia one, Greece one, North Macedonia one, Norway one and Romania one.

There are no confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria, Serbia and Turkey, the head of Bulgaria's crisis staff against coronavirus, General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, told a briefing on March 2.

An update posted by the World Health Organization European Region on March 2 showed that as of 10am Eastern European Time, of Bulgaria's neighbouring countries, there were seven confirmed cases in Greece, three in Romania and one in the Republic of North Macedonia, and none in Serbia and Turkey.

Mutafchiyski said that the largest increase in newly-confirmed cases of new coronavirus was in Italy, followed by South Korea, Iran and China.

He said that two people had been admitted to the Military Medical Academy in Sofia in the past 24 hours for observation. There had been no new arrivals overnight into March 2.

Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases and deputy head of the crisis staff against new coronavirus, said that on the recommendation of the crisis staff, the Health Ministry has decided to set up two additional laboratories for the diagnosis of new coronavirus.

These laboratories were at the University Hospital in Stara Zagora and at St Marina University Hospital in Varna. The National Reference Laboratory has supplied test kits to the two laboratories, he said.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said that as of March 2, a total of 2199 cases and 38 deaths had been reported in the EU/EEA, the UK, Monaco, San Marino and Switzerland: Italy (1689), France (130), Germany (129), Spain (83), United Kingdom (36), Switzerland (24), Norway (19), Sweden (14), Austria (14), Netherlands (13), San Marino (8), Greece (7), Croatia (7), Finland (6), Denmark (4), the Czech Republic (3), Iceland (3), Romania (3), Belgium (2), Estonia (1), Ireland (1), Lithuania (1), Luxembourg (1) and Monaco (1).

Thirty-five deaths have been reported in Italy, two deaths have been reported in France, and one death has been reported from San Marino, the ECDC said.

Rumours of a change to the exchange rate between the lev and the euro have resulted in Bulgarians massively changing the local currency for euro, according to a report by Bulgarian National Radio, citing central Bulgarian National Bank records for January.

The rumours, fuelled by disinformation on social networks, have flown in spite of assurances by Bulgaria's Finance Minister, Prime Minister, central bank governor and from European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis that when Bulgaria accedes to the euro zone, it will do so at the current fixed lev-euro exchange rate.

Some weeks ago, Bulgaria's National Assembly adopted a resolution saying that it would only allow euro accession at the current exchange rate.

BNR reported BNB figures for household deposits as saying that the sum in accounts in leva had dropped by more than 352 million leva while accounts in euro had increased by more than 250 million.

In total, bank accounts in leva had shrunk by almost 1.2 billion, while accounts in euro had increased by 350 million, BNR said.

In recent weeks, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov repeatedly has emphasised that Bulgaria will enter the euro zone with the same exchange rate as present.

On February 13, Goranov, citing models used by the IMF for evaluating exchange rates, said that the lev was currently undervalued.

In a February 22 television interview, he said that Bulgarians' emotions about joining the euro were being manipulated, and he pointed to the parliamentary resolution requiring the maintaining of the fixed exchange rate up to the point of euro accession.

No country that had joined the euro zone had become impoverished, but on the contrary, there had been a sharp convergence in the recently acceded countries and an improvement in their economic situation, Goranov said.

According to him, this is logical "because the moment the countries in the euro area admit it, it is a certificate for the quality of governance of a country and its economic and financial system".



“The practice of the recently acceded countries shows that the accumulated inflation due to the changeover to the euro is measured in the range of 0.2 - 0.3 per cent on an annual basis. Inflation is not related to the euro, the richer we get, the more prices will rise and we will get closer to the EU price levels."

Interviewed on radio on February 20, European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis confirmed that Bulgaria would enter the currency mechanism and the euro zone with its current exchange rate of 1 euro for 1.95583 leva.

Recently, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has been more cautious in talk about euro accession, saying on February 18 that the government would not force entry into the ERM-II "waiting room" unless there was "absolute consensus".

Speaking on January 28, Bulgarian National Bank governor Dimitar Radev said that Bulgaria would not remove the currency board mechanism that pegs the lev to the euro. This topic had never been discussed with the European financial institutions, he said.

(Photo: Bericht)

Bulgaria's Prime Minister and its Border Police chief said on February 29 that there was zero migration through the Bulgarian border, statements that followed concerns that Turkey was allowing huge numbers of Syrian refugees to cross its borders into Europe.

Prime Minister Boiko Borissov had warned on February 28 of a real risk of large numbers of migrants crossing the Turkish border. After he spoke on the telephone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a Bulgarian government statement said that "it had been clarified there was no direct threat to Bulgaria".

Border Police chief Commissioner Svetlan Kichikov, speaking at a briefing at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, said that there was no migrant pressure "and we hope that there will be none".

Overnight, there had been two attempts by small groups of people to cross the border, but this was nothing alarming, Kichikov said.

Gendarmerie and police from neighbouring regional directorates had been deployed to the border, he said.

The military had not been deployed but would be if necessary, Kichikov said.

The Defence Ministry said on February 29 that minister Krassimir Karakachanov had put on standby 300 army personnel and 50 from the joint special operations command to assist in guarding the state border, if necessary. The order was issued in response to a request from Interior Minister Mladen Marinov.

Karakachanov, accompanied by senior officers, carried out an aerial inspection of locations for the possible deployment of the Bulgarian army units, should they be required, the ministry said.

(Photo of gendarmerie at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint on the morning of February 29: Interior Ministry press centre)

By the end of the week, thermal cameras similar to those already in use at Bulgaria's airports will be installed at the country's land borders and sea ports, according to General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, head of the crisis staff against new coronavirus.

Border officials have been issued with protective masks and gloves, the Interior Ministry said.

The crisis staff, set up by government order on February 24, has recommended that all large indoor public events be cancelled.

Bulgarians arriving from abroad may be tested for new coronavirus free of charge, but only if they are displaying symptoms.

Flag carrier Bulgaria Air has cancelled all its flights to and from Milan until March 27.



All passengers on canceled flights can request a full refund for their airline tickets as well as change their travel date without paying a fee, Bulgaria Air said on its website.

At Sofia Airport, an exercise was conducted on February 25 to test responses, in a scenario in which two passengers arriving on a flight from Istanbul "showed symptoms" of new coronavirus.

Sofia Airport's Terminals 1 and 2 have thermal cameras monitoring all passengers. Anyone showing a temperature of 37 degrees or higher is taken to an insulator to be screened. Symptoms of possible new coronavirus result in the passenger being transported to a designated hospital with facilities against infectious diseases.

As at February 25, there have been no confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria.

People wearing surgical masks in public have become a common sight in Bulgaria's major cities. Media reports said that stocks of such masks at pharmacies were running low.

(Photo of the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint: Interior Ministry)