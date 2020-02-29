Idlib: Nato expresses strong solidarity with Turkey, condemns Syria, Russia

Ambassadors of all 29 Nato allies have condemned the continued indiscriminate air strikes by the Syrian regime and Russia in Idlib province, the alliance said after a North Atlantic Council meeting on February 28.
The meeting was held following a request by Turkey to hold consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty on the situation in Syria.
Under Article 4 of the treaty, any ally can request consultations whenever, in the opinion of any of them, their territorial integrity, political independence or security is threatened.
The allies offered their deepest condolences for the death of Turkish soldiers near Idlib, the Nato statement said.
They also condemned the indiscriminate air strikes by the Syrian regime and its backer Russia in Idlib province, and called on them to stop their offensive, to respect international law and to back UN efforts for a peaceful solution.
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Nato stands in strong solidarity with Turkey and will continue to support Turkey with a range of measures, including augmenting its air defences.
“I call on them to stop their offensive. To respect international law. And to back UN efforts for a peaceful solution,” Stoltenberg said.
(Photo of Stoltenberg: Nato)