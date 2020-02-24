Coronavirus: Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry warns on China, Italy travel

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry has raised the risk index on travel to China to the highest level because of the new coronavirus outbreak, calling on citizens not to travel there and those in the country to leave immediately.
Regarding Italy, the Foreign Ministry has called on Bulgarians living in or visiting Italy to travel to areas where the illness has broken out only as a matter of last resort.
“We also recommend that our compatriots refrain from attending public events, avoid crowded places, and comply with safety measures such as wearing a protective medical mask, maintaining personal hygiene, and avoiding direct contact with strangers,” the Foreign Ministry said.
The ministry said that it had not received any reports of Bulgarian nationals in China and Italy being infected with Covid-19 new coronavirus.
According to Italian authorities, 132 people in Italy were infected with new coronavirus, 26 of them in intensive care.
The Foreign Ministry quoted Italian statistic, saying that 10 046 Bulgarians live in the Lombardy region, 2312 in the Véneto region, 3071 in the Piedmont regio, 5 241 in the city of Milan, and 313 in the Lodi municipality.