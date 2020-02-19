International vine and wine exhibition Vinaria 2020 opens in Plovdiv

The 28th annual exhibition of vine growing and wine production Vinaria opens at the International Fair Plovdiv on February 19 and continues until February 23.
A preferred destination for professionals and connoisseurs, it attracts an average of more than 45 000 visitors from Bulgaria and Europe, according to the organisers.
Vinaria 2020 has a number of zones and features.
These include the “Technology Zone” – the wine route from vineyards to processing equipment and storage in an impressive panorama of industrial innovation.
The City of Wine and Delicacies is a platform for premieres of new collections of wine, spirits, food and delicacies for professionals and consumers. It offers demonstrations, presentations and master classes, a gourmet salon, recreation areas, and a wine boutique.