Balkans’ biggest agribusiness event, Agra 2020, opens in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv

A German NGO estimates that there are now 50 000 stray cats in Bulgaria's city of Plovdiv, a number eight times higher than the official statistic of the municipality, Bulgarian National Television reported on February 16.

Given that Plovdiv's human population is estimated at 380 000, the NGO's figure would mean that there is one stray cat for every seven people in the city.

The zoo veterinary complex in Plovdiv has developed an intensive capture and sterilisation programme, while there is a proposal to set up a new special shelter in the city, the report said.

There are hundreds of stray cats in every residential area of Plovdiv, most in areas where they can easily find food and shelter.

A team of veterinarians searches for stray cats every day, catching about eight per shift.

Georgi Bozhev, head of the zoo veterinary complex, said that Plovdiv municipality's efforts were geared to increasing the number of sterilised stray cats "and we are co-operating with the German sterilisation centre very well".

In four years, the German castration centre in Plovdiv has managed to process 80 per cent of cats in one-tenth of the city, the report said.

Yana Yaneva, co-ordinator at the centre, said that so far it had sterilised just more than 6000 cats that had been caught by the teams.

In 2018, Bulgaria's Cabinet provided a 0.5 hectare space at the zoo veterinary complex in Plovdiv for a shelter for stray animals, the report said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Bulgaria Air has signed a code share partnership with Qatar Airways, the Bulgarian flag carrier said in a media statement.

This will provide customers of Bulgaria Air with a quick and convenient connection to all five continents of Qatar's destinations, the statement said.

"Our collaboration with Bulgaria Air is part of a series of partnerships we have announced recent;u with airlines from around the world, demonstrating our commitment to work with colleagues from other carriers to provide passengers with unbreakable connectivity and unmatched service," Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar Al Baker said.

"This co-operation is only part of our long-term development strategy and we are happy to welcome Qatar Airways passengers on board our aircraft," Bulgaria Air chief executive Hristo Todorov said.

The partnership with Qatar Airways is another step towards enriching the portfolio of destinations of the Bulgarian national carrier, the statement said.

Since the beginning of 2020 Bulgaria Air has announced two new direct flights to St. Petersburg and Valencia.

Bulgaria Air operates direct flights to 25 cities in Europe, including domestic flights to Varna and Bourgas.

Qatar Airways first entered the Bulgarian market on September 22 2011, when it launched flights to and from Sofia four times a week. Over the years, due to strong passenger demand, the frequency has increased to 14 flights a week, the statement said.

(Photo: Qatar Airways)