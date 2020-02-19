Balkans’ biggest agribusiness event, Agra 2020, opens in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv

Agra 2020, the International Agricultural Exhibition that has established itself as the biggest economic event for agribusiness in South Eastern Europe, opens at the International Fair Plovdiv on February 19 and continues until February 23.
In recent years, the exhibition annually has attracted more than 40 000 visitors.
This year, 650 agribusinesses will showcase their achievements, share successful practices, and present innovations that help them be more effective in today’s market environment, according to a report by Bulgarian National Radio.
Visitors may participate in the “consumers choice” contest, for the most preferred foodstuffs presented at the exhibition.
A focus of Agra 2020 is also on the international scientific forums on organic farming and on the ways in which agribusiness can deal with climate change and environmental issues.