Goethe Institute’s Klangkino features classic silent films from Germany with contemporary live music

The Goethe Institute in Sofia is launching the Klangkino initiative, which will feature classic silent films from Germany, accompanied by contemporary live music.
The first event will be on February 29, with Walter Ruttman’s 1927 documentary “Berlin – The Symphony of a Great City” (Berlin: Die Sinfonie der Großstadt) with live music performed by the Antoni Donchev 3UP Trio: Antoni Donchev – piano, Rosen Zahariev – trumpet and Dimitar Semov – drums.
With a running time of one hour and five minutes, the film “shows us one day in Berlin, the rhythm of that time, starting at the earliest morning and ends in the deepest night,” according to its IMDB entry.
“Aside from being a visual masterpiece, the film is also a historical documentary of Berlin before the Second World War bombing and the lives of people at the beginning of the century,” the Goethe Institute said in a media statement.
The film is at 8pm at the Vlaykova cinema, 11 Tsar Ivan Assen II Street. Tickets cost 10 leva at the door, or may be bought in advance at Chaynata, in the Vlaykova cinema lobby.