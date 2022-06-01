Bulgaria January-April 2022 Budget surplus at 882.5M leva

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Finance Ministry has recorded a consolidated Budget surplus of 882.5 million leva in the first four months of the year, or 0.6 per cent of this year’s estimated gross domestic product, in line with the ministry’s forecast of 883 million leva issued last month.

The figure represented a sharp increase compared to the same period of 2021, when Bulgaria recorded a Budget surplus of 171.6 million leva.

For May, the ministry forecast a Budget surplus of 570 million leva at the end of the month.

The state Budget had a surplus of 678.9 million leva in the first four months of the year and the EU funds recorded a surplus of 203.7 million leva. Bulgaria’s contribution to the EU budget for January-April 2022 was 534.9 million leva.

Revenue in January-April was 17.79 billion leva, up 6.4 per cent from last year. Tax revenues were 14.02 billion leva, an increase of 10.4 per cent, the ministry said.

Budget spending was 16.91 billion leva in the first four months of the year, compared to 16.54 billion leva in the same period of 2021.

(Illustration: svilen001/sxc.hu)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments