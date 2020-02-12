Sofia City Art Gallery extends exhibition of post-Ottoman paintings of Bulgaria’s capital

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Because of high levels of interest among the public, Sofia City Art Gallery has extended the closing date of its exhibition “Words, Images, Places”, marking the 140th anniversary of the liberation of Sofia from Ottoman rule, to March 8.

“Serdika, Sredets, Sofia…during the course of its existence, the city went through various stages of development, and several name changes. In the span of 140 years, since its proclamation as capital, Sofia was transformed from a small settlement with streets ‘knee-deep in mud’ into a significant dynamic city with a personality, spirit, and culture of its own,” the gallery said.

The exhibition follows the Bulgarian capital city’s life and development through the works of generations of Bulgarian artists.

“This unique tour of Sofia landmarks and milestone events is ‘guided’ by the canvases of Anton Mitov, Nikola Petrov, Ivan Getsov, Tsanko Lavrenov, Nikola Tanev, Zlatyu Boyadzhiev, Dechko Uzunov, Tekla Alexieva, Ivan Kirkov, Lachezar Boyadzhiev, Nadezhda Oleg Lyahova, Cyril Prashkov, Samuil Stoyanov, etc.

“Through the images of landmark buildings and sites on paintings and picture postcards, through the impressions and reflections of travelers and intellectuals, we relate stories. The bygone era of post-Liberation excitement, the cultural boom between the two world wars, historic events associated with the landmark year of 1944, the controversial socialist past, and the sources of excitement for contemporary artists are but a few of the themes the exhibition touches upon.”

Works featured in the exhibition belong to the permanent collections of the Museum of Regional History, Sofia, the National Gallery of Art, and the art galleries of the cities of Kazanlak, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Shoumen and Sliven.

Exhibition-related products, including an album, a children’s game book, and plenty of Sofia merchandise, are available at the exhibition venue.

The exhibition was designed so as to include contributions from the Hristo Alexiev Collection, the Lost Bulgaria website and bulFoto.

(Main photo: Detail of a work by Ivan Getsov)

Comments

comments