Bulgaria’s district of Stara Zagora latest to declare flu epidemic

The regional health inspectorate in Bulgaria’s district of Stara Zagora has declared an influenza epidemic, closing schools from January 30 to February 7.

In a notice on its website, the inspectorate recommended a number of measures, including suspension of visits to hospitals, suspension of routine surgery, and providing of surgical masks to staff.

Measures for kindergartens included non-admission of ill children, frequent ventilation of the premises and regular disinfection.

It called on residents of Stara Zagora to restrict social contacts, avoid places where many people gather indoors. “If you have flu symptoms, see your GP and not go ill to work,” the regional health inspectorate said.

The January 29 announcement in Stara Zagora means that the majority of districts in Bulgaria are now subject to flu epidemic declarations, including Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna and several other places.

