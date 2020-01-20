Bulgarian ultra-nationalist MEP fined, licence suspended, over drink-driving

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian ultra-nationalist MEP and former Sofia mayoral candidate Angel Dzhambazki has been fined 1000 leva (about 511 euro) and his driving licence has been suspended for 12 months after he was caught drink-driving, Interior Minister Mladen Marinov told the National Assembly.

In a written answer to a question tabled by Ataka MP Dessislav Chukolov, Marinov said that Dzhambazki was stopped on December 8 at 1.15am by a police patrol who were conducting an operation against drink-driving.

A breathalyser test showed that Dzhambazki had a blood-alcohol level of 1.55 promille, three times the legal limit of 0.5 promille. Dzhambazki objected to the reading and said he wanted a blood test.

A blood sample taken at 2.45am and tested at St Anna Hospital showed a blood-alcohol level of 1.08.

The fine and suspension of driving licence were imposed and 10 points deducted from Dzhambazki’s driving licence. The MEP had thus far not appealed against the penalty, Marinov said.

Dzhambazki, who is deputy leader of Deputy Prime Minister Krassimir Karakachanov’s party, a minority partner in the coalition government, told Bulgarian National Television in December: “I have done something unreasonable and punishable, which I regret and am ashamed of”.

Asked why he had got behind the wheel, Dzhambazki said that he had made an error of judgment.

