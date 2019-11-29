Bulgarian Labour and Social Policy Minister Bisser Petkov resigns

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov accepted on November 29 the resignation of Bisser Petkov as Minister of Labour and Social Policy, the government media office said.

Prime Minister Boiko Borissov had requested the resignation “based on reasons accumulated over time,” the statement said.

It gave no further details about those reasons, but the statement said that Borissov “believes that the speed at which the Labour and Social Policy Ministry is working does not meet social and political expectations.”

This is the second time in less than 18 months that Petkov resigned. In June 2018, he submitted his resignation and had it accepted over tensions that had arisen in connection with the demands of parents who have children with disabilities.

But only a day later, Borissov made a U-turn after at least some protesters opposed his decision, saying that they sought reforms, not a resignation.

