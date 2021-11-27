Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 105 deaths, 2488 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 105 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 27 996, according to the November 27 report by the unified information system.

Of 40 630 tests in the past day, 2488 – about 6.13 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 687 410 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. There are 105 118 active cases, 60 fewer than the figure in the November 26 report.

The report said that in the past day, 2443 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 554 296.

There are 6606 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 599 newly-admitted. There are 779 in intensive care, eight fewer than the figure in the November 26 report.

Forty-seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 281.

A total of 3 283 987 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 21 482 in the past day.

A total of 1 749 169 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 11 311 in the past day, while 84 785 have received a booster dose, including 5630 in the past day.

The November 27 report by the unified information portal showed Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate as 494.48 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, meaning that in terms of the thresholds used by the Health Ministry, the country had moved down from being a dark red zone to a red zone.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!