Cartoon exhibition ‘Brexit Forever’ at NDK in Bulgaria’s Sofia

An exhibition of more than 40 works by cartoonists from Bulgaria and four other countries entitled “Brexit Forever” opens on November 28 at 6pm at the art gallery in the National Palace of Culture in Sofia.

The exhibition has been organised by the Union of Bulgarian Artists’ cartoonist section.

The 15 Bulgarian artists participating include Ivailo Tsvetkov, Dimitar Atanassov, Maya Cholakova, Nikola “Kyo” Georgiev and Anatoli Stankulov. The curator of the exhibition is Valeri Alexandrov.

In addition to the works by Bulgarians, artists from Turkey, Italy, North Macedonia and Romania are also included in the exhibition, all of them presenting their interpretation on the future of the UK after Brexit.

The exhibition will remain open until December 10, two days before the UK general election.

