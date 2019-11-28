TEDxVitosha 2020 is on its way

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Haven’t been to TEDxVitosha yet? Well, it’s time to grab a seat at the table.

2020 is a leap year with Olympic spirit. So, everyone at TEDxVitosha aims high, tries to reach higher, and hopes to achieve their highest dreams.

Be part of this exciting event, which brings together fantastic live speakers from around the world, impressive demonstrations and performances on stage, and spreads ideas that touch everybody’s heart. Come share with us exciting and delicious coffee breaks, mingle with the speakers and make new friends. Immerse in many inspirational moments, participate in our workshops, delve into deep discussions with your fellow participants.

And as we are all young at heart, finish the day with an amazing after party at Sofia Live Club celebrating the 25th anniversary of Mary Boys Band.

All of this happens in a the day which marks the beginning of the Chinese New year– January 25 2020, at Azaryan Theatre, NDK.

This multicultural, multidisciplinary and multinational event is ready to shake your world. Are you ready for it?

Official languages: Bulgarian and English.

For tickets and more information – https://www.tedxvitosha.com/?lang=en

The Sofia Globe is a media partner of the event.

Comments

comments