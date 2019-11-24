Exit polls in Romania: Klaus Iohannis set for re-election in decisive victory

Share this: Facebook

An exit poll by the IRES agency showed incumbent Romanian President Klaus Iohannis achieving a decisive victory in second-round presidential elections on November 24.

According to IRES, Iohannis, candidate of the liberal-conservative PNL party, had won 66.5 per cent of the vote at the second round, against 33.5 per cent for Viorica Dancila, the socialist PSD leader who was fired as prime minister a few weeks ago.

Another other exit poll, carried out by CURS Avangarde, showed a score of 64.8 per cent for Iohannis and 35.2 per cent for Dancila, Romania Insider reported after polls closed at 9pm Bucharest time.

The result was seen as a historic victory for Iohannis while the vote for Dancila was seen as the lowest for a socialist candidate in Romania’s presidential elections in three decades.

Deutsche Welle reported that turnout at the election was nearly 50 per cent, making it the lowest since the fall of communism 30 years ago.

Iohannis’ victory is regarded as giving a boost to the PNL before parliamentary elections in 2020.

