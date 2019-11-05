EU funds for projects at Bulgaria’s Perperikon, Kremikovsky Monastery, Hissarya

Share this: Facebook

The Kremikovsky Monastery, Perperikon and the Thermae of Ancient Diocletianopolis (present-day Hissarya) are among the sites where projects are to be financed by the Regions in Growth Operational Programme 2014-2020, managed by Bulgaria’s Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, the ministry said on November 5.

The project “Kremikovski Monastery – the spiritual centre of the Sofia Holy Mountain” of Sofia Municipality envisages the restoration of murals, the repair of the roof and drainage of the mediaeval church “St. George” as well as work on archaeological structures.

The construction of the North Monastery Wing will create a whole new tourist attraction that combines cultural and spiritual values ​​with natural landmarks, the ministry said.

The municipality of Kazanluk will carry out the project “World of Thracians”, which envisages the conservation, restoration and display of the “Ostrusha” Thracian tomb and cult complex and construction of a bicycle lane from the town of Krun to the town of Shipka.

It is also planned to build a tourist complex that will function as an information centre and act as a gateway to visit the Valley of the Thracian kings. The complex will also have a throne room – a museum where wax figures of Thracian rulers will be displayed.

The municipality of Kurdzhali has applied for a project for the conservation and restoration of part of the Perperikon archaeological complex and the construction of tourist infrastructure.

“The aim is to achieve an integrated tourism product ‘Perperikon’ and promote it through the distribution of information and advertising materials, the purchase of translation equipment and equipment for the visitor centre of the complex.

“The ancient city of Diocletianopolis (Hisarya) – the pearl of the Thracian province of balneotherapy in the Roman Empire” includes three sites: the southern gate of Diocletianopolis; Thermae and the northeast corner tower. There will be conservation, restoration and construction work to improve the overall tourism product, with complementary measures for interpretation and information on the history, significance and development of the sites, the ministry said.

The municipalities of Sofia, Kazanluk, Kurdzhali and Hissarya submitted project applications for a total of more than 31 million leva for the restoration and enhancement of the tourist potential of these cultural and historical sites of national importance, the ministry said.

With their approval, more than 40 per cent of the funding will be allocated under the procedure “Development of tourist attractions”, amounting to 98.5 million leva. During this programming period, tourist sites are to be financed through grants from the programme and financial instruments through The Fund of Funds.

The ministry said that project applications could be submitted for the remainder of the funds, 59 million leva, until December 31 2021.

Proposals shall be considered in the order in which they are received, until the available financing is finished, the ministry said.

Earlier this year, 8.2 million leva was allocated for the restoration, adaptation and restoration of the Synagogue in Vidin and its surrounding area, which will make the complex an attractive tourist and cultural destination, the statement said.

(Photo of Perperikon: Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works)

